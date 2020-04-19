9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, brings new total to 423

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is reporting nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, this brings the new total to 423 cases and 13 fatalities.

“The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to their 80’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” officials said.

As of Sunday, there are more than 11,292 confirmed cases and 453 deaths in Ohio.

Essential services such as police, fire, EMS, waste collection and utilities remain operational.