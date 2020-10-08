8th graders at Willowick Middle School quarantined due to coronavirus

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The Willoughby-Eastlake school district reports all 8th graders at Willowick Middle School will be quarantined after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The Willowick students will be quarantined through October 16.

The district says because of the number of students who would have been impacted and the staffing shortages caused by the positive coronavirus test, they decided to keep all the 8th graders remote.

Students can return Monday, October 19, if they are symptom-free.

This follows the district’s decision to close Eastlake Middle School following two positive tests there.

