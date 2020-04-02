85-year-old resident at assisted living facility in Aurora passes away from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) -- An 85-year-old resident at an assisted living facility in Aurora has passed away after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to a notice from Anna Maria, the individual had significant health issues.

"Our community is devastated by the loss, and our hearts go out to the family of that resident. HIPAA privacy guidelines prevent the sharing of personal patient information, but we can also confirm that we currently have 10 residents who have tested positive for the virus," said owners Chris Norton and Aaron Baker.

In addition, four staff members have also contracted the virus. They are currently recovering in isolation at home.

"We have converted our segregated rehab unit as an isolation and recovery area for our effected residents, and our Medical Director continues to monitor our residents and staff members," said the owners.

Statewide, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 81 deaths from COVID-19.