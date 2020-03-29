80-year-old woman first resident to pass away from COVID-19 in Lorain County, officials say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain County Public Health reported its first COVID-19 related death on Sunday.

According to a press release, the 80-year-old woman, who had been hospitalized, had no underlying health conditions and got the disease through community spread.

“On behalf of the entire county, we express our deepest sympathies to her family and friends,” said Health Commissioner David Covell.

He said it’s important for people stay home, keep a physical distance of at least 6 feet, cover your coughs, and wash your hands.

“Together we can all help to slow the virus down and to protect everyone who calls Lorain County home,” said Covell.

Residents can contact Lorain County Public Health at 440-322-6367 or visit LorainCountyHealth.com/coronavirus with any questions. The ODH COVID-19 hotline is also available at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).