72 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the city Tuesday night.

It said it was notified of 72 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents. They range in age from under to 10 to in their 90s. There was one additional death.

There have been 23,156 total COVID-19 cases and 212 fatalities in Cleveland residents since the pandemic began, according to the city health department.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 4,262 cases, 88 deaths, 295 hospitalizations and 40 intensive care unit admissions were reported in 24 hours.