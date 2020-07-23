70 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch the video above to see Gov. DeWine explain the new travel advisory for Ohioans*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 70 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, that brings the new total to 3,812 confirmed cases and 83 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 8 years old to their 90s. An additional probable nine case was also identified bringing the total probable cases to 545,” officials said.

We're seeing more and more outbreaks happening from informal gatherings: house parties, sleepovers, bridal showers….



Right now, an #Ohio mother is talking about what happened after she hosted a small gathering for the 4th of July.



Watch live ➡➡ https://t.co/QtugpjxrdN pic.twitter.com/G0ehrvSQW8 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020

CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of those individuals who would require monitoring or testing for coronavirus.

Face coverings are currently required in Cuyahoga County. However, a new statewide mask mandate will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

