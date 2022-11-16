(WJW) — Twenty-four of Ohio’s 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.

Of the more than 3,200 U.S. counties and territorial equivalents, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage and Trumbull are in the top 20% for cases per 100,000 population within the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All those counties had “high” coronavirus transmission levels for the week ending Nov. 10, the CDC reported.

But the high spread hasn’t correlated to higher hospitalization or death rates. In fact, both are down.

The number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized in Ohio hasn’t changed from a week ago and is down 8% from three weeks ago, the Ohio Hospital Association reported on Wednesday. There were 898 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals as of Wednesday. That’s down from about 6,700 patients reported during the height of the winter surge in January, but up from the summer lull of just under 300 patients.

The state’s weekly COVID-19 death rate is also declining, FOX 8 sister station WCMH reported. Ohio reported its highest death rate in November 2021. But for the week ending Nov. 4, 2022, the Ohio Department of Health reported just eight deaths; it reported 63 deaths the week prior.

“Typically, death numbers lag behind the trends in cases and hospitalizations, which both have been trending downward since August,” ODH spokesperson Ken Gordon told WCMH. “In addition to natural progression of disease, coroners and physicians have six months to complete or make changes to death certificates.

“Because this is just one week worth of data, we also would caution against reading too much into it until we can study the data over several weeks to understand the trends,” he added.

Below is how Ohio counties ranked out of more than 3,200 counties and territorial equivalents nationwide by new cases per 100,000 population — one of the two metrics that factor into their community transmission levels — using data released on Nov. 10. The CDC also reports the number of hospital admissions per 100,000 population, as well as the percentage of inpatient beds being utilized by COVID-19 patients.

No. 36: Williams County (pop. 36,692)

384.28 cases per 100,000 population

7.5 hospitalizations per 100,00 population

2.9% of inpatient beds utilized by COVID-19 patients

Medium community level

No. 103: Morgan County (pop. 14,508)

255.03 cases

10.8 hospitalizations

4.7% of inpatient beds

Medium community level

No. 237: Lawrence County (pop. 59,463)

184.99 cases

14.4 hospitalizations

3.9% of inpatient beds

Medium community level

No. 261: Defiance County (pop. 38,087)

178.54 cases

7.5 hospitalizations

2.9% of inpatient beds

Low community level

No. 281: Ashtabula County (pop. 97,241)

174.82 cases

16.7 hospitalizations

4.7% of inpatient beds

Medium community level

No. 311: Scioto County (pop. 75,314)

165.97 cases

4.7 hospitalizations

3.7% of inpatient beds

Low community level

No. 317: Pickaway County (pop. 58,457)

164.22 cases

7.4 hospitalizations

2.1% of inpatient beds

Low community level

No. 333: Paulding County (pop. 18,672)

160.67 cases

7.5 hospitalizations

2.9% of inpatient beds

Low community level

No. 356: Medina County (pop. 179,746)

155.78 cases

11.9 hospitalizations

4.2% of inpatient beds

Medium community level

No. 397: Hocking County (pop. 28,264)

148.6 cases

4.2 hospitalizations

3% of inpatient beds

Low community level

No. 402: Pike County (pop. 27,772)

147.63 cases

4.7 hospitalizations

3.7% of inpatient beds

Low community level

No. 405: Trumbull County: (pop. 197,974)

146.99 cases

22.9 hospitalizations

4.8% of inpatient beds

High community level

No. 447: Lorain County (pop. 309,833)

141.37 cases

16.4 hospitalizations

5.8% of inpatient beds

Medium community level

No. 458: Auglaize County (pop. 45,656)

140.18 cases

13.1 hospitalizations

2.7% of inpatient beds

Medium community level

No. 502: Mahoning County (pop. 228,683)

135.12 cases

22.9 hospitalizations

4.8% of inpatient beds

High community level

No. 513: Portage County (pop. 162,466)

134.18 cases

11.9 hospitalizations

4.2% of inpatient beds

Medium community level

No. 539: Champaign County (pop. 38,885)

131.16 cases

7.5 hospitalizations

3.4% of inpatient beds

Low community level

No. 542: Meigs County (pop. 22,907)

130.96 cases

5.4 hospitalizations

4.3% of inpatient beds

Low community level

No. 546: Erie County (pop. 74,266)

130.61 cases

16.4 hospitalizations

5.8% of inpatient beds

Medium community level

No. 554: Jackson County (pop. 32,413)

129.58 cases

5.4 hospitalizations

4.3% of inpatient beds

Low community level

No. 572: Ottawa County (pop. 40,525)

128.32 cases

12.7 hospitalizations

4% of inpatient beds

Medium community level

No. 576: Hancock County (pop. 75,783)

128 cases

10.7 hospitalizations

3.7% of inpatient beds

Medium community level

No. 588: Muskingum County (pop. 86,215)

127.59 cases

8.8 hospitalizations

4.7% of inpatient beds

Low community level

No. 603: Wayne County (pop. 115,710)

126.18 cases

8.5 hospitalizations

4.6% of inpatient beds

Low community level