7 more cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland, brings new total to 24

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland announced on Saturday that it has seven more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the new total to 24.

According to a press release, the new cases include both males and females, who range in age from 20 to 60 years old. The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with them.

No other information about the individuals is being provided at this time.

The City of Cleveland also provided the following updates:

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

As Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) prepares for construction on the major upgrades to the Ground Transportation Center (GTC), operations will temporarily move to the space immediately adjacent to the Smart Parking Garage formally used as the GTC to accelerate the construction in order for the new facility to open in time for the busy Thanksgiving travel week.

All operations currently located in the GTC, will move to the temporary site starting April 1st, 2020 and remain through the completion of the project in November 2020. The temporary space will have mobility assistance available for our guests.

Financial Resource Reminders

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved their request to allow small businesses and nonprofits in Ohio to apply for low-interest, long-term loans of up to $2 million through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Loan applications for the SBA loan can be completed online, or applicants can obtain a paper application by calling 1-800-659-2955. For more information about the loan program, visit SBA.gov/Disaster. Click here for a checklist.

Department of Public Utilities Reminders

As a reminder, the drinking water is safe. While business is operating as normal, the Public Utilities Building is closed to the public. Cleveland Water customers can make payments and manage their account at myclevelandwater.com, by calling (216) 664-3130. Questions can be submitted via the inquiry form at clevelandwater.com/ask-a-question. CPP customers can make payments and manage their account at cpp.org. Inquiries and questions can be submitted via cpp.org/Contact.

Cleveland Water and CPP customers may also use the dropbox located at 1201 Lakeside. Please include name and account number along with payment. Multiple accounts must be on separate checks.