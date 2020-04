AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Seven Cleveland Clinic caregivers will be getting a send-off Wednesday afternoon from the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.

They will be heading to help support hospitals in Michigan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, 25 Cleveland Clinic caregivers left for New York-Presbyterian Hospital to assist with COVID-19 efforts.

