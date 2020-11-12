68 of Ohio’s 88 counties in red level of coronavirus risk system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released the latest map of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System during his Thursday afternoon news conference on coronavirus.

The system determines COVID-19 spread and exposure in each of the 88 counties, and assigns a color for the risk. Yellow is the lowest while purple is the highest. No counties have reached the purple level.

Now, 68 counties are in the red level. That’s up from 56 last week. Northeast Ohio counties in the red level include Cuyahoga, Lorain, Richland, Wayne, Summit, Stark, Tuscarawas, Lake, Geauga, Trumbull, Ashland, Holmes, Medina and Mahoning.

Franklin and Tuscarawas counties are on the watch list, meaning they are at risk for moving to the purple level.

Last week vs. this week. The entire state is filling in with red. pic.twitter.com/uVJj9QHMUE — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 12, 2020

The Ohio Department of Health also introduced a new zip code dashboard. Users can view data from their local communities on a map and filter by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code, or a time period.

“Case counts will also be available on a downloadable filterable chart sorted from the highest cases to the least. To protect confidentiality, we aren’t showing case counts for zip codes with fewer than 5 cases or less than 100 total residents,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread. Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members. Wear face coverings in public especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers. Avoid traveling to high-risk areas. Follow good hygiene standards.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Same guidelines as in Level 1. Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk. High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions. Decrease in-person interactions outside household. Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Same guidelines as in Levels 1 and 2. Decrease in-person interactions with others. Consider necessary travel only. Limit attending gatherings of any number.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Same guidelines as in Level 1 to 3. Stay at home/necessary travel only.



