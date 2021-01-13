6,701 COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released new COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 799,639 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, and 9,881 deaths in Ohio since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. It’s presumed that 656,433 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 6,701 cases, 79 deaths, 288 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health. The number of deaths and hospitalizations is on par with the 21-day averages, while the cases is slightly lower.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a coronavirus news conference. His next is scheduled for 2 p.,. Thursday.

