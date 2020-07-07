67 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in city of Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 67 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Monday. They range in age from infant to in their 70s.

This brings the total of confirmed cases to 2,704. The health department said there are seven more probable cases of the virus.

The CDPH said it is working to identify close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

There were no new fatalities related to COVID-19 so that number remains at 77.

Click here for the Cleveland Department of Public Health coronavirus dashboard

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order on Friday mandating masks in public because of the ongoing pandemic. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said he plans to introduce a similar mandate to city council this week.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 57,956 total probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 2,876 deaths. It was an increase of 805 cases and 16 deaths from the pervious day’s data.