66 new cases of coronavirus in Cleveland, no additional deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 66 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The new cases range in age from under 5 years old to in their 90s.

There have been 3,248 confirmed cases in the city of Cleveland since the outbreak began, the health department said.

There were no additional fatalities on Monday. That total remains at 77.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 66,853 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in 3,064 deaths. In Cuyahoga, there have been 9,359 cases and 399 deaths.

On July 3, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order requiring masks in public.

