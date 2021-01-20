6,378 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio as hospitalizations spike

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 6,378 cases, 73 deaths, 404 hospitalizations and 39 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The hospitalizations is a sharp spike compared to what we’ve seen in recent days with the 21-day average of 286.

There have been 842,433 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 10,409 deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference on COVID-19 on Wednesday.