613 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths reported in Ohio, state health department says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state on Sunday afternoon.
There have been 108,287 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,826 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 86,926 have recovered.
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 12,236 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.
In the last 24 hours, 613 cases, 2 deaths and 26 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 19,553
- Cuyahoga: 14,335
- Hamilton: 10,142
- Lucas: 5,704
- Montgomery: 4,693
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 537
- Cuyahoga: 528
- Lucas: 329
- Hamilton: 269
- Mahoning: 260
