60 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the city Monday evening.

It reported 60 new confirmed cases with an age range of infant to in their 90s. The health department said there have been 23,718 confirmed cases in city residents and 219 deaths.

In addition, the city said health commissioner Persis Sosiak resigned. Her last day will be Friday.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there have been 899,079 COVID-19 cases and 11,230 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 786,249 have recovered. In the last 24 hours, 3,287 cases, 55 fatalities and 223 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.