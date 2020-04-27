6-month-old baby with heart condition honored by hospital staff after beating COVID-19

LIVERPOOL, England (WJW) — A six-month-old baby who suffers from a heart condition has recovered from COVID-19.

Alder Hey Children’s hospital in Liverpool, England shared video of baby Erin’s release on social media.

Erin was reportedly diagnosed with the coronavirus two weeks ago and, given her age and pre-existing heart condition, was considered high risk.

On Saturday she received a standing ovation and guard of honor from nurses and hospital staff as she was moved out of isolation.

Doctors say that while Erin will remain at the hospital for treatment, she is making good progress on her path to recovery.

Erin’s family is very grateful for the dedication and care of Alder Hey’s hospital staff.

“Thank you so much to each and every one of them,” the infant’s mother reportedly said. “We couldn’t have got through it without them. They are all truly amazing and we will be forever grateful.”