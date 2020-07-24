59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch our report above on a Cleveland Clinic doctor offering advice on how to properly handle face masks.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 59 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, that brings the new total to 3,871 cases and 83 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under their teens to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said officials.

A statewide mask mandate is now in effect for Ohio. Face coverings must be worn while in public and outdoors when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

To date, CDPH has received 989 mass gathering non-compliance allegations, 621 mask non-compliance allegations and 381 social distancing non-compliance allegations in the City of Cleveland.

