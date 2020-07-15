58 more coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland

(Watch our story on mask complaints in Cuyahoga County in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there were 58 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city on Tuesday. The new cases range in age from their 20s to their 90s, and bring Cleveland’s total to 3,290.

CDPH said it is working to identify their close contacts who require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

No new fatalities were reported. That number remains at 77, according to the city health department.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 1,142 COVID-19 cases, five deaths, 134 hospitalizations and 22 intensive care admissions reported in the past 24 hours.

In Cuyahoga County, there have been 9,509 total cases of the virus, resulting in 400 fatalities.

Cleveland COVID-19 testing sites:

Testing for those with COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 is available at the local federally-qualified health centers below:

Neighborhood Family Practice

W. 117 Community Health Center – 11709 Lorain Ave.

By appointment only

Tests are available regardless of one’s ability to pay

Call 216-281-0872 for information or to schedule an appointment

Results are back in one to three days

Care Alliance

Central Clinic – 2916 Central Ave.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing, by appointment only

Tests are free of charge to the patient

Call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 216-535-9100 and press 6

Testing done Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Results are back in 24 to 48 hours

The Centers

East Office – 4400 Euclid Ave.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing, by appointment only

Tests are free of charge to the patient

Call 216-325-9355 to talk with an access specialist, be triaged by a nurse, and schedule your telehealth visit with one of our providers for screening for a test

Testing takes place on Wednesdays, following a Tuesday telehealth visit (required)