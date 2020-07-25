58 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch the report above on how quickly the coronavirus is spreading in Ohio.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 58 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 3,929 confirmed cases and 83 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said officials.

Cuyahoga County launched a website for people to report their experiences with businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. It was introduced during a news conference on Friday.

Patrons are encouraged to submit their positive and negative feedback about businesses’ compliance with mask orders, sanitation practices and social distancing.

The initial data is from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health hotline over the past several weeks.

