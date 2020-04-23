560 masks donated to MetroHealth after man accused of selling them at huge markup

(WJW)– A Chagrin Falls man accused of selling N95 masks at a huge markup will give refunds of more than $15,000 to those who bought them from him.

Mario F. Salwan must also reimburse the state for $1,500 of investigative costs, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday. It’s part of a settlement.

A lawsuit was filed against Salwan last week, claiming he sold packages of 10 N95 masks during the COVID-19 outbreak to 15 purchasers online. Prices reportedly ranged from $360-$375.

Yost said further investigation revealed Salwan sold a total of 42 10-packs of the masks during that time for at least $360. Before the pandemic, the average price was around $2 a mask.

Salwan also agreed to transfer 570 N95 masks to the attorney general’s office who then donated 560 masks to the MetroHealth System in Cleveland. Ten were given to the healthcare professionals who alerted the attorney general’s office as to what was happening.

The 560 masks transferred under the settlement could result in more than 11,000 uses for first responders and health care professionals, the attorney general’s office said.

Ohioans who suspect unfair business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 1-800-282-0515.

