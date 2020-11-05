56 of Ohio’s 88 counties in red level of coronavirus risk system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released the latest color-coded coronavirus map during his news conference Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System measures COVID-19 exposure and spread in each of the state’s 88 counties with yellow being the lowest and purple being the highest. One county has reached the purple level.

There are now 56 counties, or 86 percent of the state’s population, in the red level. That’s the highest since the system was introduced in July. Every county in Ohio meets the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high incidence of the virus.

“There have been enough cases during the past two weeks that the risk of catching this virus in all 88 counties is very real and very concerning,” DeWine said.

Newly added to the red level are Ashland, Holmes and Medina counties. Other red counties in Northeast Ohio include Cuyahoga, Lorain, Richland, Wayne, Summit, Stark, Tuscarawas, Lake, Geauga, Trumbull and Mahoning.

Our updated Advisory System Map shows that the virus continues to spread throughout all regions of Ohio. We now have 56 Red Alert Level 3 counties—the highest number of counties that are red since we started the alert system. pic.twitter.com/z9LaBeGjTu — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 5, 2020

The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread. Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members. Wear face coverings in public especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers. Avoid traveling to high-risk areas. Follow good hygiene standards.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Same guidelines as in Level 1. Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk. High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions. Decrease in-person interactions outside household. Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Same guidelines as in Levels 1 and 2. Decrease in-person interactions with others. Consider necessary travel only. Limit attending gatherings of any number.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Same guidelines as in Level 1 to 3. Stay at home/necessary travel only.



The latest headlines from FOX8.com: