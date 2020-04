CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold an update Tuesday morning on coronavirus in the county.

CCBH reports the death toll has risen to 56.

That’s an increase of 14 since Friday.

The victims range in age from 46 to 93.

The county reports 1,364 coronavirus cases, which is more than 100 more since Friday.

The data does not include the city of Cleveland, which reports 13 deaths and 447 cases.