(CNN) — At least 550 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus, almost all of them have now been assessed.

Nearly 3,700 of the ship’s crew have been moved to shore. One sailor is in the hospital after being found unresponsive.

The Roosevelt is the source of recent controversies. Its captain was dismissed after sounding the alarm about the COVID-19 outbreak onboard.

Then, the Navy Secretary resigned after appearing to mishandle the aftermath.