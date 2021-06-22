55% of eligible Ohioans have gotten COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six weeks after the most recent COVID-19 eligibility expansion, 55% of Ohioans who are eligible have been vaccinated, according to an NBC4 analysis.

Vaccine eligibility in Ohio last expanded on May 13 when the two-dose Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 12 and older. There are just under 10 million Ohioans in that age range, according to NBC4 estimations based on U.S. Census Bureau numbers.

Around 5.5 million of those 12 and up have either started or completed the vaccination process, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Statewide, 47% of all Ohioans have been vaccinated. Elderly Ohioans continue to get their shots at the highest rate, with more than 80% of people 65 and older vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Ohio, bringing the 21-day case average under 340.

Dec. 14, 2020: Healthcare workers receive first vaccines

Healthcare workers receive first vaccines Jan. 19: 80+

80+ Jan. 25: 75+

75+ Feb. 1: 70+, K-12 teachers and staff

70+, K-12 teachers and staff Feb. 8: 65+

65+ Feb. 15: Those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood

Those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood Mar. 4: 60+, pregnant people, certain professions (law enforcement officers, childcare workers)

60+, pregnant people, certain professions (law enforcement officers, childcare workers) Mar. 11: 50+, people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease

50+, people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease Mar. 19: 40+, people with certain health conditions (obesity, cancer, heart disease, COPD)

40+, people with certain health conditions (obesity, cancer, heart disease, COPD) Mar. 29: 16+

16+ May 13: 12+