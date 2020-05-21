55 new coronavirus cases, 1 death reported in city of Cleveland

**Watch the video above for more on how the Cleveland Metroparks is preparing to keep residents safe during the upcoming holiday weekend**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there were 55 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city on Wednesday.

The new cases range in age from under the age of 19 to in their 70s. CDPH said it is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in Cleveland stands at 1,276.

The city said it will not release any additional information about the patients.

The health department also reported one new fatality. So far, 44 people in the city have died from the virus.

More notes from the city of Cleveland:

Airport Plan

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has been severely impacted by the coronavirus. It has experienced more than a 90 percent reduction in passengers and an 87 percent reduction in flights.

The City says they recently received $46.3 million of CARES Act funding to support the continued safe and efficient operation of Hopkins. This funding will support several programs including landing fee stabilization, airport concessions and airport working capital.

Airport Parking

Hopkins Airport temporarily suspended paid parking operations on March 21. As travel has begun to increase, the city is recommending to restart paid parking operations at the airport on June. All lots will be credit card operated to continue to keep our staff and guests safe. The Brown lot and Riveredge employee lot will remain closed with employee parking temporarily moved to the airport grounds.

No City of Cleveland Trash Pick Up on Memorial Day

The City of Cleveland Department of Public Works will not collect waste Monday, May 25 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. There will be a one day delay in the waste collection schedule. Call the Cleveland Division of Waste Collection at (216) 664-3711 with questions.