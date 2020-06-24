53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting 53 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, that brings the total to 2,049 cases and 75 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 90s. One additional probable case was reported bringing the total probable cases to 473,” health officials said.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

