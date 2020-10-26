52 new coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. On Saturday, there were 42 cases reported. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported this weekend.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 6,132 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 198,115 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,206 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 2 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

