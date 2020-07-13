52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch our report above on Gov. DeWine discussing the mask order.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Health (CDPH) has been notified of 52 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 3,185 confirmed cases and 77 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

Cuyahoga County is now mandated to wear masks while in public spaces.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said violation of the state’s mask order is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by 90 days in jail and a $750 fine, but he hopes they will not be necessary.

He said people in violation will be contacted and if there are serious complaints, the sheriff’s department or local law enforcement has the ability to act.

