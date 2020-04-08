LIVE: Governor DeWine holds daily COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding their daily news conference to update citizens on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 5,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said of the 1,495 people hospitalized, 472 are in the intensive care unit. The virus has caused 193 deaths in Ohio.

At the start of Wednesday’s briefing, Governor DeWine announced that Ohio Department of Corrections Officer John Dawson, of Mansfield, has died from the coronavirus. Officer Dawson was 55 years old and had underlying health conditions. He served as a corrections officer at the Marion Correctional Institution and worked there since 1996.

Officer Dawson tested positive for COVID19 on March 30 and was the second officer in the Marion facility to test positive for the virus. He worked in the control center handing out equipment to staff.

During Tuesday’s news brief, Governor DeWine announced that Ohioans receiving SNAP benefits will get an additional payment this week and are able to pick up a pre-packaged box of food at their local food bank.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission also passed an emergency rule to allow places with liquor licenses to sell and deliver alcohol. Under the rule, customers can purchase two prepackaged drinks per meal.

But most importantly, officials remind Ohioans to continue to practice social distancing and to stay home unless you’re leaving for essential reasons.

“It is not a science that predicts the outcome. Our actions predict the outcome,” Dr. Acton said Tuesday.

We are flattening the curve, but Acton said if we let up on the restrictions, the cases will go up.

FOX 8 Live Blog:

48 members of staff, 17 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 across 7 of Ohio’s prisons. State is testing aggressively for coronavirus in the prisons.

“We do not have personal protective equipment for every Ohioan that needs it.” -Gov. DeWine

Ohio-based company Battelle now has the ability to sterilize 160,000 N-95 masks each day. The Governor says Ohio is trying to get more masks into the state but that has been a struggle so this sterilization process is very important.

Governor DeWine says there are people in nursing homes, first responders, people in hospitals who don’t have masks.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is donating 100,000 N-95 masks to Ohio’s frontline healthcare workers, Governor DeWine says.

Members of the Ohio National Guard are stationed at Ohio’s food banks, helping to distribute food and support to families. Members are also working with General Harris and Dr. Acton in helping to expand hospital capacity in the state.

“They are making sure that Ohioans will be able to receive care when they need it. I want to thank all of the members of the Ohio National Guard for also helping to collect, take inventory, store, and package personal protection equipment for redistribution across the state.” -Gov. DeWine

Governor DeWine also addressed the issue of child abuse, stating that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. He asks that everyone stay vigilant and report abuse when they see it, saying that it’s a difficult time because mandatory reporters aren’t interacting with Ohio’s kids as often as they used to.

Governor DeWine asked the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation on Wednesday to send up to $1.6 billion in dividends to Ohio employers this spring to ease the economic impact of COVID-19 on Ohio’s economy and business community. If approved by BWC’s Board of Directors, approximately $1.4 billion will go to private employers; approximately $200 million will go to local government taxing districts (counties, cities, schools, etc.)