50 total confirmed coronavirus cases in city of Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it learned of eight more confirmed cases of coronavirus in residents on Wednesday. The city’s total stands at 50 confirmed cases.

The new cases range in age from their 20s to their 80s, and they are male and female. The department said they are in isolation.

CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. Quarantine orders are given to close contacts.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Police:

As part of the Cleveland Division of Police response to the COVID-19 pandemic, measures have been enacted in order to reduce the spread of the virus, reduce the threat of exposure to officers and citizens and to ensure that critical services can be maintained. Officers will continue to enforce laws and codified ordnances, but will limit non-essential contacts and will not cite for administrative violations (e.g., recently expired driver’s license, expired vehicle registrations) due to the closure of most Ohio BMV offices. Officers will continue to issue a summons in lieu of arrest for non-violent misdemeanor offenses.

Calling for Emergency/Safety Services:

Division of Public Safety call takers and dispatchers in the Communications Control Section will be asking callers health related questions in an effort to alert first responders to the possibility of contact with COVID-19 patients and to the need to utilize personal protective equipment. Callers will be asked if they are infected with COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Callers may be asked if they have a fever, shortness of breath or a cough. Callers may be asked to meet first responders outside of their homes or to make a police report via phone or online. These questions will be asked as emergency services are being dispatched and should not delay any call for service for emergencies. These measures are enacted to ensure the safety of first responders so that they can stay healthy and continue to provide emergency services.