5 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch our report above on Gov. DeWine discussing the mask mandate.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Health has been notified of 43 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths.

According to city, that brings the new total to 4,032 total cases and 88 fatalities.

Among the confirmed cases were people ranging in age from one years old to their 90s.

A statewide mask mandate is currently in effect for all of Ohio. Face coverings must be worn in public spaces and outdoors when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

