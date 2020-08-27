5 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss unemployment aid in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 27 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the new total to 4,896 confirmed cases and 123 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20 years old to their 80s. The new confirmed fatalities include males and females whose ages range from their 60s to their 90s,” officials said.

⬇ UPDATED Travel Advisory ⬇



Based on current positivity rates, Ohioans are now encouraged to avoid travel to:



🔸Idaho

🔸Texas

🔸Mississippi

🔸South Carolina



Details: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z#InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/6aG1tG1j1y — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 26, 2020

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: