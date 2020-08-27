*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss unemployment aid in the video above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 27 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new fatalities.
According to a press release, this brings the new total to 4,896 confirmed cases and 123 deaths.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20 years old to their 80s. The new confirmed fatalities include males and females whose ages range from their 60s to their 90s,” officials said.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- 5 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in City of Cleveland
- Authorities identify Wisconsin officer who they say shot Jacob Blake
- WATCH – Night 3 of the Republican National Convention
- Coffee shop raising prices to $9 per cup in effort to provide higher wages for employees
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Laura intensifies into ‘catastrophic’ Category 4