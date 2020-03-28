5 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Summit County, officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health released new numbers on coronavirus cases in the county.

According to a press release, there are now 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 22 hospitalizations and 5 deaths.

“SCPH has been tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes reaching out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to help prevent the spread of this disease,” health officials said.

They made the following recommendations to help prevent further spread:

Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.

Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcoholbased hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth – with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you have cold- or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

For more information about the coronavirus situation in Summit County visit https://www.scph.org/covid-19. If you have questions, call the COVID-19 Call Line at (330) 926-5795. The call line is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.