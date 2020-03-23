5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Avon Lake, fellow residents make video to show their support

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Health Commission announced on Sunday that there are five cases of COVID-19 in Avon Lake.

According to the city’s offical Facebook page, the first case was reported on Wednesday. All five individuals are in self-quarantine and have been assessed to see whom they may have had close contact with.

The same day as the announcement, staff from Avon Lake City Schools posted a “virtual hand holding challenge” video on YouTube to help show community support.

The video has been well received with many thanking them for helping to spread positivity during this difficult time.



