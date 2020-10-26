49 new coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 6,181 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 200,231 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,217 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 5 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Today was the first day that reported Ohio cases had gone above 200,000. And with Halloween coming up, many in the city and surrounding area are wondering what sort of activities are safe. FOX 8 spoke with a Cleveland Clinic doctor on the subject, which you can view below:

