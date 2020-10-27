49 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Cleveland

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of 49 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Tuesday.

The new cases range in age from under 7 years old to in their 80s, according to the health department. This brings the total of confirmed cases to 6,226. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains at 148 for the city.

Four previous cases were transferred from CDPH after it was determined they were not Cleveland residents.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 202,740 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,239 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 161,704 have recovered.

“It is community spread that is driving this,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Tuesday. “The community spread endangers our schools, our nursing homes and our hospitals.”

