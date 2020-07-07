1  of  4
49 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there were 49 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Tuesday.

The patients range from under 10 years old to in their 80s. The total number of confirmed cases for the city is 2,747. The health department said there are also six probable cases of the virus.

No new fatalities were reported so that total stays at 77, the city health department said.

On Friday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson issued a mandate, requiring residents wear masks while they are in public, including businesses and restaurants. Then on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine mandated masks in seven of the state’s 88 counties, including Cuyahoga.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 58,904 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the outbreak, resulting in 2,970 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 948 cases, 43 deaths, 134 hospitalizations and 24 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

There were 8,048 total cases of COVID-19 and 379 deaths in Cuyahoga County.

