46 more COVID-19 cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 46 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Monday.

They range in age from under 7 to in their 70s. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Cleveland to 24,160.

There have been 223 COVID-19-related deaths in the city, according to the health department.

On Monday, residents 65 years and older became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under the Ohio Department of Health’s phased rollout. Efforts also continue to vaccinate educators across the state.

Phase 1B of Ohio’s Vaccination Program has begun. Individuals ages 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To view COVID-19 vaccine providers visit: https://t.co/joi2U0HYxq @OHdeptofhealth pic.twitter.com/xEBz3yOgUJ — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) February 8, 2021