46 more COVID-19 cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 46 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Monday.
They range in age from under 7 to in their 70s. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Cleveland to 24,160.
There have been 223 COVID-19-related deaths in the city, according to the health department.
On Monday, residents 65 years and older became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under the Ohio Department of Health’s phased rollout. Efforts also continue to vaccinate educators across the state.