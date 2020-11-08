4,541 more coronavirus cases, 11 deaths reported in Ohio

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 4,541 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths, 102 hospitalizations and eight intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

The number of daily cases is down significantly from the record-setting 5,549 on Saturday. It remains above the 21-day average, which is 3,261.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 250,268 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus, and 5,517 fatalities, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is presumed that 184,556 people have recovered.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, 56 are in the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which determines spread and exposure of the virus based on seven factors. Yellow is the lowest and purple is the highest on the color-coded map. Every county in Ohio meets the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high incidence of the virus.

