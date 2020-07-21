44 new cases of coronavirus in Cleveland, no additional deaths

(Watch our story on COVID-19 recoveries in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there were 44 additional cases of coronavirus in city residents on Tuesday.

They ranged in age from their teens to their 70s. The total number of confirmed cases in the city of Cleveland stands at 3,743 since the outbreak began, according to the health department.

No new fatalities were reported on Tuesday. That total remains at 83.

On Monday, Cleveland City Council authorized penalties for non-compliance with Mayor Frank Jackson’s mask mandate. For complaints about businesses, call the Cleveland Department of Public Health at 216-857-7165. For complaints about individuals or private residences, call the Cleveland Division of Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

People are required to wear face coverings in public places in the city, under the mayor’s July 3 order.

There have been 77,215 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio, resulting in 3,219 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In the last 24 hours, 1,047 cases, 30 deaths, 126 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

