43 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths in city of Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the city on Thursday.

It reported 43 new confirmed cases and four additional deaths. The deceased ranged in age from their 40s to their 80s, the health department said. This brings the city of Cleveland’s total to 1,319 confirmed cases and 48 fatalities.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a news conference on COVID-19 at 1 p.m. on Friday.

More notes from the city of Cleveland:

No City of Cleveland Trash Pick Up on Memorial Day
The City of Cleveland Department of Public Works will not collect waste Monday, May 25 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. There will be a one day delay in the waste collection schedule. Below is the pick-up schedule for waste during the week of May 25:

  • No waste collection Monday
  • Monday’s trash collected Tuesday
  • Tuesday’s trash collected Wednesday
  • Wednesday’s trash collected Thursday
  • Thursday trash collected Friday
  • Friday’s trash collected Saturday

