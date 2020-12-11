426 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

They range in age from under 10 years old to in their 90s. There were also 44 cases transferred after it was determined they were not Cleveland residents. This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases for the city to 14,509.

The health department also said there was was not additional fatality. That total for Cleveland stands at 170.

Cuyahoga County remains in the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which determines a county’s exposure and spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said there have been 531,850 total probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 7,298 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 361,308 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 11,738 cases, 111 deaths, 452 hospitalizations and 31 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. That’s the fourth-highest single day number of cases reported.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: