41 coronavirus deaths in Cuyahoga county, 1,263 confirmed cases

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will provide new information on coronavirus in the county Friday morning.

CCBH reports 41 deaths in the county.

That’s a significant jump from the 25 deaths they reported Tuesday.

The ages of the people who have died range from 46 to 93.

They report 1,263 cases in the county.

That’s more than 400 above the total CCBH reported on Tuesday.

These numbers do not include the city of Cleveland.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 377 cases and 10 deaths as of Thursday night.

CCBH reports 207 cases in the county have been cleared.