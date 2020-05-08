41 additional Cleveland residents diagnosed with COVID-19, health department says

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Department of Public Health has confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus among Cleveland residents Thursday night. There are no new fatalities.

The new cases include men and women, whose ages range from people under 3 years old to their 90s.

CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

These new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland to 879. The city has had 39 fatalities. Patients range in age from less than one year old to their 90s.

In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, CPDH will not be releasing any additional information regarding COVID-19 patients.

