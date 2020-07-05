4 deaths, 968 new coronavirus cases reported to Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.

There were 57,151 total probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in 2,911 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 968 cases, 4 deaths and 61 hospitalizations were reported. There are 40,460 presumed recovered cases.

Here’s a look at Ohio cases over the last week:

Monday: 737 new cases

Tuesday: 743 new cases

Wednesday: 1,076 new cases

Thursday: 1,301 new cases

Friday: 1,091 new cases

Saturday: 926 new cases

Nearly half of US states have halted their reopening plans as new coronavirus cases surged to record-breaking numbers in recent weeks.

At least 19 states now have mask mandates to help curb the spread of infections.

Friday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order requiring residents to wear masks at all times while in public. (Watch the video above to learn more about the mask mandate.)

The order, which went into effect immediately, came after multiple cities enacted the same measure, following a spike in statewide coronavirus cases.

Cuyahoga County, which has been designated a Level 3 public emergency (“very high exposure and spread”) by the Ohio Public Advisory Health System, is also considering legislation that would require the face coverings while in public. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said in a press release that he intends to introduce new legislation next week.

Governor Mike DeWine, who has regularly encouraged Ohioans to wear face coverings, took to Twitter Friday, issuing his support for the decision.

This is the right move. With Cuyahoga County currenty at Alert Level 3, @CityofCleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s decision to mandate masks in public will make a real difference. https://t.co/PCAByXgHMJ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 4, 2020

DeWine will likely not be issuing an order from the state level and leave it up to local municipalities. He had attempted to require masks when businesses reopened in May but quickly walked it back following backlash.

