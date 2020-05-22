1  of  4
36 deaths, 627 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will not have a news conference on Friday. They are expected to provide the next update on Tuesday.

There were 30,794 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,872 total deaths. Over the last 24 hours, 627 cases, 36 deaths, 84 hospitalizations and 19 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

**Read more on the coronavirus pandemic and Ohio's response, here**

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 4,996
  • Cuyahoga: 3,762
  • Marion: 2,581
  • Hamilton 2,279
  • Lucas: 2,071

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Lucas: 218
  • Franklin: 215
  • Cuyahoga: 204
  • Mahoning: 163
  • Summit: 148

