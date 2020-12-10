343 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Cleveland

(Watch our story on how wastewater testing is an early predictor of a COVID-19 surge in the Cleveland area in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the city Wednesday night.

The city said it was notified of 343 confirmed cases of the virus in city residents. The new cases range in age from under 10 years old to in their 100s.

Eight cases were transferred as it was determined they were not Cleveland residents. The total number of confirmed cases for the city now stands at 14,127, according to the health department.

Cleveland also learned of two additional fatalities. At this point in the pandemic, there have been 169 coronavirus deaths in the city.

