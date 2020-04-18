341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths reported in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — There are 341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Summit County as of Saturday, according to Summit County Public Health.

Of that, 93 people are currently hospitalized and 21 others have passed away. 95 health care workers are also infected with the coronavirus.

“Please remember it is imperative that Summit County residents continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease,” officials said.

The following safety tips were provided:

Maintain a six-foot distance from individuals

Wear a face cover when out in public

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds

Avoid touching your face

Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms

For more information about the coronavirus situation in Summit County visit https://www.scph.org/covid-19. If you have questions, call the COVID-19 hotline at 330-926-5795, which is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.