33 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch the report above on Gov. DeWine discussing the latest COVID-19 data.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 33 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 4,611 confirmed cases and 92 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20 years old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

Ohio’s updated Public Health Advisory System map:



Newly Red Since Last Week:

⬆Brown

⬆Clermont

⬆Muskingum



Continuing at Red:

↔Cuyahoga

↔Erie

↔Fairfield

↔Franklin

↔Licking

↔Lucas

↔Marion

↔Mercer

↔Montgomery



Decreasing to Orange:

⬇Allen

⬇Medina pic.twitter.com/Yr4zKwU620 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 13, 2020

The Ohio Department of Health says, as of Thursday, there have been 105,426 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,755 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 82,310 have recovered.

